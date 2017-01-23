Bayelsa opts for No work, No pay pay theory

The Bayelsa State Government has announced a number of stern measures,

including outright dismissal of any of its workers who would be found culpable of absenteeism, truancy, payroll fraud and other sharp practices that are inimical to the public service rules.

Also, as part of efforts to enhance the productivity and welfare of the workers, the government says, it has approved the reinstatement of monthly imprest, otherwise known as overhead cost to enable all MDAs and parastatals cater for some of their basic needs.

Spelling out the various sanctions while briefing Government House Correspondents on Friday shortly after an interactive meeting between Governor Seriake Dickson and members of the state executive council, heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Yenagoa, the Secretary to State Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, reiterated the present admnistration’s commitment towards bequeathing a robust and result-oriented civil service.

