Luck has finally run out of a fleeing forty year-old man, Stephen Akpata suspected of killing his wife, 33 year-old Onyinye Faustina Eze.

Speaking to journalists at the Bayelsa Police Command Headquarters in Yenagoa, Commissioner of Police Asuquo Amba says, the suspect confessed to have served in various detention centres in Australia.

He has been on the run since August the 16th this year when his wife was reportedly killed in her Kpansia apartment in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa Police nab fleeing man over wife’s death