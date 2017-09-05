Bayelsa Women urged to acquire skills for self-sustenance

Bayelsa State Deputy Chief of Staff, Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown has identified helping women to

be gainfully employed or trained to acquire skills will lead to them to a life of economic sustenance and less dependence on men for survival.

Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown and others disclosed this at a programme in Yenagoa where women were also counseled to build their self esteem to be respected in society.

TVC News Correspondent, Ovieteme George reports that the programme was attended by some students, traders, single mothers and married women, whose aim was to receive counsel and career tutelage after unpleasant experience in life.

Others were also advised to enroll in skills acquisition programmes in the state.

Women empowerment for economic self-sustenance is good but a knowledge of their fundamental rights will protect them in society.

Participants at the programme were also encouraged to build their self esteem and earn more respect in society.

