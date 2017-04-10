After the long awaited 78 days of dramatic activities in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, the lifestyle reality show came to an end, Sunday night, with Delta State contestant, Efe Ejeba winning the coveted prize of N25 million and a brand new Kia Seranto SUV.

The events that led to his winning started at exactly 7.03pm, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu walked up the stage to a loud round of applause. At exactly 7.35pm, Ken of Deloitte and Touché walked in with the envelope with the name of the next housemate leaving the house.

After a minute of suspense, Obi-Uchendu mentioned Marvis and she left the house for the stage with the host, making her the fourth runner-up. After Marvis was taken down memory lane from her first day in the house till the present, a general recap was also done of some of the major happenings in the house within 72 days.

At 8.07pm, Debie-Rise, was called up to the stage as the next housemate to be evicted, making her the third runner-up. At 8.51pm, the same Deloitte and Touché representative walked into the house with the envelope containing the next of the next evictee.

It turned out to be Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss, which made her the second runner-up, leaving behind Bisola Aiyeola and Efe Ejeba. The next agenda was the winner of the One Campaign, which was presented by Hon. Desmond Elliot and One Campaign African head, Sarah Makka.

For projecting the menace of poverty, the advocacy for girl education, the winner was Bisola Aiyeola and she is to travel to New York to speak to the United Nations Assembly and world leaders on the issue of girl education.

#BBNaija 2017: Efe Ejeba wins the ultimate price based on logistics