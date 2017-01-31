The ongoing case between Harrysong and Five Star music has taken many turns, but we are yet to see the end of it.

Harrysong, via his company reps at Alter Plate, has responded to reports that he was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement which was signed by Desmond Ike-Chima for Harrysong, describes in detail the events that transpired at the Police Station in Onikan, Lagos, and also shared further details on Harrysong’s role at Five Star Music.

According to the statement which contradicts an earlier release by Five Star Music, Harrysong was approached for Five Star Music, who agreed to join the label and help Kcee create new music.

I was begged by Kcee to sign to him and help his career – Harrysong