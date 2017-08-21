Benue State Police say they are working to determine the motive for the killing of Governor Samuel Ortom’s aide on Economy and Investment.

Tavershima Adyorough was shot early Sunday morning at his residence in Makurdi, the state capital.

His wife was also shot during the attack but she is being treated in hospital.

Benue Police commissioner, Bashir Makama confirmed that an investigation has started into the incident and Adyorough’s phones are being analysed for relevant information.

This is the fourth killing of an elder statesman or top government official in Benue since Ortom became governor in 2015.

