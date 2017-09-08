Residents of Wurukum in the Benue State capital now live in fear of what more rainfall could mean.

Residents describe the recent flooding that affected several villages in some 21 local council area as the worst they have ever experienced.

Sifon Essien reports that a street in Kogo 1 has been swept away and in popular Wurukum area of the Benue State capital is now anything but normal. The recent flood destroyed several houses and other properties.

A Fired Brick maker, lamented how the flood destroyed his building which used to have five rooms. House hold items like mattresses were kept outside to dry.

The damaged street poses serious challenges to residents who now have to trek in and out of the neighbourhood.

To make matters worse, the drainage after the flood remain clogged with garbage with nobody clearing it.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently visited victims of flooding at an internally displaced camps in Makurdi where he pledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to help find lasting solution to their plight.

Benue residents devastated, scared of more rainfall