Betty Akeredolu speaks out about Breast Cancer Awareness On Your View

Wife of Ondo State governor – elect, Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu discussed about Breast Cancer Awareness on Your View today.

She hails from Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government of Imo State. A breast cancer survivor, she is the founder and president of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), an organization she founded in October 1997.

She started by explaining how may women suffer from breast cancer but are unaware.

Betty Akeredolu went on to bluntly to say that we are not our brothers keepers in this country and that the government has a role to play.

She also added that breast cancer is affecting our women, we need to just create awareness, it is progressive by nature.

Her NGO was set up to be a support group and show advocacy to the breast cancer patients.

