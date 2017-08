Boko Haram militants early on Thursday attacked Humbili village in Madagali local government Adamawa State, burning no fewer than 40 houses.

According to sources, the dreaded group also carted away livestock valued at about N40 million as well as food items.

Though no life was lost, it was reliably gathered that villagers scampered for safety on spotting the outlaws.

