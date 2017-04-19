Boko Haram leader’s ‘ex-wife’ nabbed in Maiduguri

Ex-wife of the factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Mamman Nur, was one of the two teenage suspected suicide bombers intercepted by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State.

The leader’s 15-year-old ex-wife, Fatima Kabir, had Mamman Nur as her first husband before she was divorced and later married two other insurgents in a space of two years during her captivity.

Fatima was four months pregnant and tested positive to HIV when she was caught loitering at a Maiduguri motor park.

Speaking to journalists, Fatima claimed that she hailed from Gwoza town and was abducted by the insurgents and taken to Sambisa forest three years ago.

She said: “I am an indigene of Gwoza town. One day, Boko Haram stormed our town, killed many people and kidnapped me.

“Since then, I have been living in the dreaded forest and also passed from one Boko Haram commander to another.

“I was tired of that horrifying life; so, one day, I resolved to flee, and I succeeded. As I was running, I saw a team of military men and quickly rushed to them and narrated my ordeal.”

She added: “They sympathised with me and took me to their colleagues in Gwoza, who in turn conveyed me to Kano motor park in Maiduguri and gave me N3,000 to use for food and transport.

“I was told to look for my parents in one of the camps for the Internally Displaced Persons. The night fell and I became stranded with no where to go. Some operatives of the civil defence apprehended us and took us here.”

