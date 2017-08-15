Residents of liberated Madagali Local Government Area, Adamawa State have threatened to

relocate to Yola if BokoHaram attacks continue.

They appealed to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to send in more troops to secure lives.

Our Correspondent reports that it was a tale of sorrow for residents of some communities in Madagali, Adamawa State last week as they came once again under attack from Boko Haram insurgents.

Residents of Barkin Dutse and Humbili communities were attacked by insurgents who set ablaze 40 houses and carted away livestock valued at N40million as well as food items.

Chairman of Madagali, who visited the troubled communities urged the federal government to assist by deploying more troops to the area.

He said his people are threatening to relocate to the state capital if action is not taken to curb rampant Boko Haram attacks.

The district head of the community, Bello Tsinda described the incident as unfortunate and confirmed that three people were wounded in the most recent attack.

Adamawa State Government says disconnection in the security chain was responsible for attacks around Madagali.

Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Sajoh stressed the need for local hunters to work with other security agencies in the area of information sharing.

Event watchers believe that since terrorists have lately become active in the area, using guerrilla tactics, most returnees may be reluctant to engage in farming this year, and this may cause food insecurity.

