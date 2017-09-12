The destroyed secretariat of Michika Local Government of Adamawa State, and twelve other structures, are to be rebuilt at the cost of 390 million naira, or about 1.1 million dollars.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of their reconstruction, the Executive Director of the Victims Support Fund, Professor Sunday Ochoche, says other projects will be undertaken in Madagali and Hong, after work is done in Michika.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the Victims Support Fund (VSF) after receiving official letter from Governor Jibrila Bindow for assistance on its rebuilt, deployed it’s resources to the ongoing action.

Speaking at the flag off, Executive Director of the fund, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said the projects included the total reconstruction of Michika Secretariat complex, some primary schools and a clinic.

Gov. Jibrila Bindow was represented by the Head of Service, Dr Louis Mandama who lauded the Federal Government-run fund for coming through, and asked contractors handling the reconstruction not to compromise on standards.

Chairman of the reconstruction committee Engineer John Garba said some contractors trying to cut corner by supplying substandard building materials have been disengaged.

Two major challenges still confronting residents of Michika and Madagali are lack of portable water, and electricity, and as they have been in the dark for the three years since Nigerian troops liberated the councils from Boko Haram.

