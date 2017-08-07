Breaking: Scores killed as gunmen attack worshipers in Anambra church

Gunmen on Sunday invaded the St Phillips Catholic Church, Ozugbulu in Ekwusigo Local Government area of Anambra State and opened fire on the worshippers who had gathered for the mass.

It was gathered that the gunmen had traced an alleged drug baron known as Ebube Ckukwuzo based in South Africa who they claimed duped fellow drug traffickers.

But they later went on rampage and shot at the remaining over 100 worshippers.

Several people were reportedly killed in the church while other critically injured worshippers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Ebube who is believed to have built the church that was attacked, with his father being among the fatalities.

TVC News gathered that the attack was an ongoing war between some Mbaise and Ozubulu boys based in South Africa. Bishop was regarded as the most dangerous drug baron based in South Africa.

