Buhari arrives Daura for Eid-El-Kabir celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has jetted out to his home town in Daura, Katsina State, for the Eid-

El-Kabir celebrations.

Governor Aminu Masari and the Emir of Katsina, Kabir Abdulmumin received the President at the Umar Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at about 4pm local time.

Others present at the airport include members of the Katsina Executive council and the House of Assembly and some admirers as well as heads of security agencies in the state.

After airport ceremonies, Buhari boarded a helicopter to his home town, Daura, where he is expected to spend the forthcoming Muslim holiday.

