President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way to Abuja from Daura in Katsina state, after spending seven days for the Edel el Kabir festivities.

While in Daura ,the President played host to many dignitaries, from within and outside the country, including President Muhammadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

Buhari left Abuja last Wednesday for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

