Buhari’s health: Group calls on Nigerians to ignore negative comments

negative comments about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appeal was made during a solidarity rally in the capital city Port Harcourt to show support for the Buhari-led administration.

TVC News Uche Okoro reports that Port Harcourt residents defied the heavy down pour and came out in their thousands, marching in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The groups are also on the streets to appreciate Nigerians for their prayers for the President during his medical vacation abroad.

They urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their hope for a brighter future under the Buhari-led administration.

The rally was carried out in conjunction with the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also addressing the crowd, the party’s leaders in attendance said only those with questionable character would wish the President dead.

The group also appealed to the President to look into the execution and completion of several key projects in the south-south geopolitical zone.

Some of these include the East-West road, implementation of the UNEPA report, rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt and Onne seaports as well as upgrading the Port Harcourt international airport.

