A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, took to twitter to speak her mind on, the speech President Buhari gave on Monday morning upon his return from sick leave, she saw the speech as nothing but just a missed opportunity.

In her words: ”I can give an instant Citizen’s feedback to President @ MBuhari that his Speech this morning was a a terrible case of MISSED OPPORTUNITY.”

The ex-minister was reacting to this speech

