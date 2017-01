Music maestro, 2face Idibia announced on Instagram that there will be a massive nationwide protest on February the 5th against the Nigerian Government.

Now he’s getting more support from fellow musicians.

Burna Boy tweeted this afternoon that ‘he’s ready to die for the cause’, and Davido said that he will be part of the protest.

According to 2baba the Nigerian government has failed its people leading the country into an economic downturn, hence the planned protests.

