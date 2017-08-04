Bury me next to my son – Late Micheal Jackson’s father begs

There are reports that Joe is begging Michael’s Estate for $14k so that he can be buried next to his late superstar son. According to a source who spoke with Radar Online, the ailing American talent manager has petitioned the Estate to fork out $14,000 for a burial plot next to his son’s grave site.

“Joseph isn’t quite ready to go, and he won’t be until he’s assured that he’ll be able to rest next to his son,” a family insider spilled to Radar of the ailing famous father, 89.

The source said Joe who is in his final days after suffering a stroke in 2015 and was shaken up in a car accident in June, has approached the executors of Michael’s estate to purchase a plot adjacent to the King of Pop’s final resting place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Before the singer’s death, the two never had a good relationship, with the “Thriller” singer accusing his father of abuse and keeping him at arm’s length. But despite their differences, the source also revealed that Micheal often turned to his father for help.

“About one month before he died, Michael had asked that Joseph move in with him.”

“Michael felt people were out to get him, and he was confident that nobody could push mean old Joe around.” So, in late May 2009, Joe began making plans to leave his Las Vegas home in order to be with Michael in Los Angeles, according to the source.

“Joseph is terrified of earthquakes, which is why he lives in Vegas and not Los Angeles. But he was going to make the sacrifice for Michael,” the insider tells us.

But unfortunately, Joseph was unable to make the move to California before his beloved son’s life ended on June 25, 2009, from cardiac arrest due to a drug overdose.

