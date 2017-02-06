Cameroon Wins AFCON 2017

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have emerged champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Egypt 2-1 in the final played tonight.

Goals from Nicolas N’Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar sealed a remarkable comeback victory for Cameroon after Mohamed El Nenny put Egypt ahead in the 22nd minute.

Cameroon have now won the Africa Cup of Nations for a fifth time and it is the first Africa Cup of Nations final in which both teams have scored since 2004.



The Pharaohs have not conceded two goals in any match since November 19, 2014 and have been unbeaten for 13 years.

The Indomitable Lions defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 while Egypt defeated third place winners, Burkina Faso to reach the final of the competition.

