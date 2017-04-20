A week after it released its poster, Cannes Film Festival releases its 2017 movies line-up.

The movies apparently are precisely selected to reflect diversity. From politics to animal cruelty, Cannes 2017 is all about diversity.

Claude Lanzmann takes a shot at the present North Korea crisis in his documentary ‘Napalm’, British actress Vanessa Redgrave tackles immigration crisis in ‘Sea Sorrow’, which marks her directorial debut amongst others.

Cannes Film Festival will take place next month with ‘Bad Education’ director, Pedro Almodovar presiding over this year’s jury.

For its 70th year, Cannes is also branching into territories beyond television including some near-reality showcases and the first projects from the streaming studio Netflix, which had struggled to break into the French seaside soiree.

Cannes film festival 2017: Films reflect diversify in selection