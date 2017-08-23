Pirated copies of ‘The Wedding Party’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘Wives on Strike’ and A trip to Jamaica’ have

During a raid carried out last week, the NFVCB also seized duplicating machines from pirates in the market.

The seized items were displayed during a news conference in Lagos on Monday.

Abdulrasaq Abdullahi, Eddie Ugbomah, Saint Obi, Yinka Ogundaisi, Gab Okoye, Funke Akindele, Emeka Aduah, Fred Amata, Dele Balogun, Kene Mkparu and Okechukwu Madu were some of the stakeholders present at the screening.

“The raid is the first in the series of national enforcement against unclassified, unapproved and operating an unlicensed film and video distribution and exhibition business which will be carried out in Nigeria through the National task force,” said Adedayo Thomas, the board’s executive director.

“This is a subtle signal to persons distributing unclassified film and video works, persons distributing film and video works not registered for distribution in Nigeria, persons operating film and video distribution business without appropriate licence, persons distributing film and video works on premises not licensed and all persons profiting from the sweat of film and video creative directors without proper right assignment that they should find other business as the Board under my watch will not rest until we get rid of them from our industry.”

The NFVCB carried out the raid in collaboration with the Movie Producers Association.