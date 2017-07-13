BARRISTER (MRS) Chinwe Iromuany (Chihi Iro) and Chooms Ogbu are guest on continental sunrise this morning. Focusing on the topic (Cerebral Palsy).

According to them, it can be defined that Cerebral Palsy is a condition that strikes most people at birth as a result of insufficient oxygen during or after birth and its affect some part of the body.

Chioma and Chici are both living with this condition from birth, and their objective is to introduce a surface of disability to Nigerians. And to create awareness to people with this disability.

Cerebral Palsy Awareness On Continental Sunrise