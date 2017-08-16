Maverick musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has been taken into protective custody after a protest he led turn violent.

His vehicle was destroyed and journalists covering the protests were mobbed by irate youths chanting slogans in support of President Buhari.

The anti- Buhari protesters had gathered under the aegis of “Our Mumu Don Do” to call for President Buhari to either return from medical vacation or resign.

The protesters soon moved to the Wuse Market in an attempt to draw more attention.

This did not go down well with security team at the market who tried to prevent the protesters from entering the busy market.

But the anti-Buhari protesters forced their way in. Little did they know that they would be mobbed by irate youths in the market who apparently were in support of the President’s medical vacation.

The peaceful protests became violent. Several items including Charly Boy’s car were destroyed by the mob.

We gather that Charly Boy was taken into protective custody after he was man handled by the mob.

Charly Boy put in protective custody after Abuja market attack