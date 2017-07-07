Chief of Air Staff orders Commission of Inquiry into Airforce Plane crash

The Nigerian Airforce has launched a Commission of Inquiry into the crash of one of its Agusta 109 Light Utility helicopters.

The crash, which was due to a technical fault while the aircraft was airborne, occurred while the Airforce was engaged in a liaison mission with the Nigerian Army in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

The Airforce spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed that there no injuries or loss of lives.

He disclosed that the Chief of the Air Staff had directed that a Commission of Inquiry be constituted to determine the exact cause of crash.

