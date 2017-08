The Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar says it would be counter productive for

troops, particularly those involved in the fight against Boko Haram, to violate the human rights of locals, and still expect them to volunteer information.

Sadique Abubakar made this known at a conference of Nigerian Air Force Lawyers, where he said the laws of international armed conflict must be adhered to.

He noted that intelligence gathering is crucial if the fight is to be won.

