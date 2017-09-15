Children who are exposed to domestic violence experience mental damage – Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, who is now an ardent activist in the movement against domestic violence, took to Instagram to advise against raising children in a violent environment. She wrote:

Can we take a minute to think of the effect this barbaric act has on the kids? A Child should not grow up in such unhealthy environment!

Children who are exposed to domestic violence experience emotional, mental, damage that can affect their developmental growth…… They go tru depression, anxiety and severe emotional and physiological trauma!

Our Duty has parents is to make our children feel safe and loved and not to cause them untold pain that can damage their lives!

#saynotodomesticviolence If you are in lagos and need help regarding been abused pls call Office of the Public Defender @opdlagos On Emergency ? no 112 ! #breaktheslience #speakout

Mercy earlier in the year, revealed how she suffered domestic violence while living with husband Lanre Gentry.

