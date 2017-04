The minister of state for health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has paid an unscheduled visit to Queens college on Thursday.This is just as the fourth student was buried.

The minister on a tour of the school, was accompanied by the Lagos state commissioner for health Dr Jide Idris.

Ehanire said school is still below satisfaction and will remain shut.

The school had been closed since last month, after an outbreak of Cholera which has so far killed four students.

