Nigeria Para-Powerlifting coach Feyisatan Are has called for early preparation ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Nigerian Para-Powerlifters won 4 golds at the last commonwealth games in Scotland.

Feyisetan, the national power-lifting coach since 2006, believes an improved outing can be achieved with adequate preparation.

The 2018 Commonwealth games will hold from April 4th-15th.

Commonwealth Games : Para-powerlifters call for early preparation