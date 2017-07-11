The Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Liasu Ahmed may spend the next thirty days in prison custody if he fails to meet the conditions given to him by an industrial court sitting in Akure to pay November 2016 salary to resident doctors in the hospital.

Ahmed, who was taken to court by the Association of Residents Doctors, FMC Owo chapter, over his alleged refusal to pay the two months salaries (October and November 2016) owing them, was ordered by the court to pay one of the two months salaries but he ignored the court order.

The embattled CMD was said to have refused to pay the doctors following an order of no-work-no-pay which he effected on the doctors of the Federal Government-owned hospital.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, ordered the embattled CMD to pay the doctors

She said if Ahmed fails to do so before the given time, he should go to jail for one month.

As at the time of this report the legal team of the two parties were meeting in one of the offices in the court, discussing how the order of the court would be obeyed so that the FMC boss would not go to prison.

Contempt: Court sentences director of Federal Medical Centre to jail