Sadly, One of the two National Youth Service Corps members who were in a coma after being trapped for eight hours in a collapsed building in Owerri, Imo State, has died.

The late, Chinedu Isiogugu, comes from Anambra State, he died of cardiac arrest around 3am on Monday after doctors carried out a successful surgery on his two damaged legs.

The death of the 26-year-old Isiogugu brings the casualty figure to five after two babies and two adults were confirmed dead on Sunday.

A source at the hospital where he died told news men that his female counterpart survived, adding that her condition was stable.

She said:

“We lost the male corps member around 3am on Monday. It was painful because a team of eight medical experts battled for hours to save his life. “We were happy that the surgery was successful, but he developed cardiac arrest and died moments later. “The female corps member is getting better, though she is in pains right now. We don’t want to tell her that her colleague is dead because that could worsen her condition.”

The remains of the deceased corps member have been taken to his hometown by his sibling.

Corp member’s body found in Owerri Building Collapse