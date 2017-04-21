Corper manage to snap with Fayose and wins permanent employment

A corps member has landed a job after meeting with governor Fayose – He asked the governor to take a picture with him after a brief introduction of himself – In response, the governor offered him an automatic employment A corps member serving in Ekiti state has landed a dream job after a chanced meeting with the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose.

According to Bola Agboola, one of the governor’s aide who narrated the incident as an eye witness, “Osamwonyi Bright Osas is a graduate of Political Science and Public Administration who is observing the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

“Luck came his way as he encountered Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose when the came to Ikere Ekiti for on the spot assessment of the third phase ongoing Ado/Ikere road dualization on Thursday 20th April, 2017. “Governor Fayose had finished the supervision and was on his way to his bus when Osas accosted him, “good afternoon Mr. Governor, I am a native of Edo, I relocated from Adamawa to Ekiti State because of my love for you, I follow everything you do religiously online, I love you so much and I pray God take you higher and higher. See what youth corper did to governor Fayose that landed him an automatic employment “I graduated from UNIBEN with a first class in Political Science and Public Administration, one thing I pray thee Sir, please allow me snap with you Sir”, Osas who was in NYSC outfit begged.

“Without blinking an eyelid, the governor obliged and photographers did the needful. Immediately after this, the unusual happened, “go to the provost tomorrow, tell her I asked her to give you automatic employment”, Mr. Fayose said. See what youth corper did to governor Fayose that landed him an automatic employment According to Agboola, Osas who was overwhelmed by the governor’s gesture went on his kneels in appreciation, thanking God and governor Fayose for the favour.

