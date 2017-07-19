Former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro says the APC Candidate for Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Fuad Atanda Lawal will work on the health, education sectors and enhance youth empowerment within the community if elected into office.

He said this at the flag-off campaign of the party’s Chairmanship and Councilorship candidates in Ikoyi-Obalende area for the forthcoming Local Government election.

The party leaders added that the team will uphold the manifesto of APC and work in-line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s plan for Lagos State.

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende