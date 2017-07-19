Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

Image result for APC Lagos campaignFormer Deputy Governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro says the APC Candidate for Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Fuad Atanda Lawal will work on the health, education sectors and enhance youth empowerment within the community if elected into office.

He said this at the flag-off campaign of the party’s Chairmanship and Councilorship candidates in Ikoyi-Obalende area for the forthcoming Local Government election.

The party leaders added that the team will uphold the manifesto of APC and work in-line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s plan for Lagos State.

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

July 19, 2017 9:04 am 0 Comments
Previous

Money Laundering Allegation: Court remands Jigawa ex-Gov. Turaki in Prison
Next

Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>