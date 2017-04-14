The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of 43.5 million dollars recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The court, in a ruling on Thursday afternoon by Justice Muslim Hassan, ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The monies were in three currencies: 43 million dollars, 28,000 pounds, and 23 million naira.

The judge adjourned till May the 5th, for anyone interested in the fund to show up and state reasons why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Court orders temporary forfeiture of $43.5m recovered by EFCC to FG