Court Remands INEC Staff over Alleged N122m Diezani Bribe

The Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State has ordered that INEC Official,Fidelia Omoile serving in Isoko-South Local Government Area of Delta State, be remanded in prison custody following her arraignment on Monday, on a two-count amended charge, bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC).

Omoile was among the over 100 INEC Officials that allegedly collected part of the $115million disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison- Madueke, during the countdown to the 2015 presidential election.

Omoile was arrested on 11 April 2016 following an intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some INEC Staff. Now, her court hearing is on June 6, 2017.

