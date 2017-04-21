Three persons accused of removing the heart of a produce trader for ritual purpose were on Wednesday remanded in custody after they were arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The charge, with number MI/563c/17, stated that the men, Tunde Jimoh, 37; Gbenga Babalade, 40; and Olatunji Hammed 42, were charged with alleged conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and accessory after the fact.

The accused were said to have conspired to kill a trader, Akintoye Oyeyemi, and remove his heart on a cashew plantation, thinking that he had N10m on him.

After killing their victim, the suspects were said to have found N100,000 on him, which they also took away.

The police prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that by their acts, the accused committed murder.

He also told the court that they had one cut-to-size gun, with two live ammunition in their possession, adding that they also intentionally concealed vital information.

Ogunremi said the offences contravened sections 324, 319, 1(2)(a) and (b), 3(1) and 322(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

Counsel to the third accused, Mr. Segun Popoola, asked for his bail, but the presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Abiola Richard, denied the request, saying the offence was punishable with life imprisonment upon conviction.

He adjourned the case till May 8, 2017, while ordering the accused to be reminded in the Agodi Prison, Ibadan.

Court remands suspects who removed trader’s heart