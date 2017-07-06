Cristiano Ronaldo shares picture of his son and Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “blessed” as he shared a photo of himself with his newborn twins and

his other son.

The Real Madrid star, who revealed last week that he had become a father for the second time, posted the family picture on Instagram while on holiday.

It showed the footballer holding Mateo while his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cradled his daughter Eva, along with the caption “Blessed”.

The Portugal international announced the news last week after his country’s defeat to Chile in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup.

The twins join his seven -year-old son, who was born during a previous relationship in 2010.

After Portugal’s loss to Chile, Ronaldo wrote on his Facebook page he was “very happy to be finally be able to be with my children for the first time”.

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born,” Ronaldo wrote on Facebook.

Portuguese media have reported that the twins were born to a surrogate mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo carries his new born twins
Cristiano Ronaldo carries his new born twins CREDIT: AFP

