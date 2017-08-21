American rapper, Jay-Z has revealed what sparked the beef between him and former best friend Kanye West.

Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, Jay, real name Shawn Carter, explained that Kanye angered him by bringing up Beyonce and Blue Ivy in one of his infamous on-stage rants.

When asked about Kanye West’s infamous Sacramento concert rant last year, The 47 year old rapper said;

“What really hurt me is, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye’s my little brother, he’s talked about me a hundred times, he made a song called Big Brother. We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, and that’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. He knows it’s a problem, he knows that he crossed the line.” Jay added: “We’ve never let this amount of space between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many. It’s part of who we are. That’s what I like about him, he’s an honest person, he’s open.”

