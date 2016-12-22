Customs impounds 46 bags of cannabis

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has impounded 46 jumbo bags of cannabis worth more than two hundred and fifty million naira.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Charles Edike and the area comptroller of the command, Yusuf Umar showcased the seizure and stated that this makes it the fifth time the command has intercepted such a large haul within the year.

They revealed that the seizures made so far is to the tune of more than three billion naira in duty paid value.

They commended the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for their collaboration in overcoming the smugglers in the creeks and the nation’s land borders.

