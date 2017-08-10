Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

Some Customs officers are in trouble for their involvement in the smuggling of 37 brand new

vehicles through unapproved land border routes

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, made this disclosure in Lagos while showcasing the smuggled vehicles among other seizures at the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A.

Ali said the importers and their collaborators will be facing prosecution.

Top among the seized items are 37 brand new 2017 Lexus jeeps, Land Cruisers and Toyota Hilux with a duty paid value of more than 1.3 billion naira. Other seizures include thousands of bags of foreign parboiled rice, sacks of cannabis, and several containers stuffed with various goods that were falsely declared. The Customs leadership has said it is not backing out of the fight against those that have been described as economic saboteurs. Customs operatives have been mandated to use appropriate force to deal with threats intended to obstruct performance of their statutory function.

