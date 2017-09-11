Operatives of the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NIS have smashed a syndicate that specialises in smuggling weapons into the country.

This was after discovering 1,100 pump action riffles loaded in a 20 foot container.

The weapons discovered to have bring brought from Turkey, were concealed inside a container which Bill of Laden indicated it was conveying wash hand basins.

Briefing newsmen Monday on the seizure, the Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli , disclosed that already a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command had been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had in May this year, intercepted 440 pieces of riffles at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

Similarly, about three months before this time, the Federal Operations Unit of the service also intercepted 660 pieces of pump action rifles at Apapa port, also in Lagos.

Customs seizes container loaded with 1,100 Pump Action Riffle