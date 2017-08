Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane who was apprehended and charged to court, has been cleared of all fraud charges leveled against in him Miami, U.S.

The singer who was charged to court in June 2017 for grand theft auto and credit card forgery has been discharged and the case against him closed.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening.

Dammy Krane acquitted of fraud charges, returns to music