The death toll from a cholera outbreak in restive northeast Nigeria has risen to 20, with most of

the victims living in a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the health ministry said Tuesday.

About 20 deaths have been reported in the cholera outbreak in Borno state with another 315 suspected cases still being treated.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the disease has affected six areas in the state, with the Muna Garage IDP camp on the outskirts of the capital, Maiduguri, the most affected.

After the investigation by the Borno State Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and some other agencies, cholera outbreak was confirmed.

Death toll from Cholera Outbreak in Borno rises to 20