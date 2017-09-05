Devolution of power remains answer to calls for restructuring – Lasun

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative, Lasun Yusuf has declared support for

the devolution of powers, noting that it is the answer to the calls by Nigerians for restructuring.

He bemoaned the concentration of power at the center which he described as the bane of socioeconomic and political development of Nigeria.

The lawmaker said the House of Representatives has taken significant steps towards amending the clause on devolution of powers in the 1999 constitution.

But, Yusuf, added that the House could not pass the bill because it secured 220 votes which is simple majority instead of the required 240 two-thirds majority.

