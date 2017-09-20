East African singer, who is in a relationship with Zari, mother of his two children, recently welcomed a child, a boy with another woman, Hamisa Mobetho.

According to the details and photos released by a Tanzanian blog, The celeb chronicles. Diamond Platnumz began cheating on Zari over a year ago with Hamisa and ended up getting her pregnant. She recently gave birth to a baby boy and named him, Naseeb Abdul Juma which is Diamond’s real name.

She went further to confirm the story after she opened an Instagram account for her son and listed Diamond Platnumz as the father.

Hamisa over the months has shared photos of herself at Diamond and Zari’s home which were allegedly taken when Zari travelled out of the country.

Their son recently celebrated his 40 days and Hamisa shared the photos on her Instagram page.

Diamond Platnumz’s mom and sister were also pictured at the hospital where Hamisa gave birth which is the same hospital Zari gave birth to her daughter, Tiffah.

Diamond Platnumz welcomes a child with Tanzanian model, Hamisa