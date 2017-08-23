The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied widespread media reports that it has banned five Nigerian songs.

The songs, reportedly banned by NBC are Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice’s “Living Things.”

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Mrs. Maimuna Jimada, the NBC’s Head of Public Affairs said she was not aware of any such list emanating from the NBC.

“First of all, the NBC does not ban songs. We only insist that broadcasters exercise a sense of responsibility in the kind of content they allow to go on air. So even if the NBC has placed such a restriction on any of these songs, it does not constitute a ban.

They can still be played at nightclubs, streamed on the Internet, played at home and on people’s mobile devices. But I am not aware of the NBC releasing any list banning or putting a restriction on any of those five songs. It is also possible that one of our regional offices advised stations under their jurisdiction about these songs and it is now being misinterpreted as a ban.”

Mrs. Jimada said;

“If you look at the report, you would know there was something fishy about it because the NBC is the National Broadcasting Commission and not a “Corporation” as being reported by the media outlets disseminating the news.”

