Senator Dino Melaye has filed an appeal in Abuja challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court ruling, that his recall process should go ahead.

His Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome argues that the Judge erred in law, when he ruled as valid, the petition presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, for Melaye’s recall.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had in his judgment, allowed INEC to proceed with the exercise of verifying the almost 189,000 signatories, who were said to have signed in support of the recall process.

