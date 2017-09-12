A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by the representative of

the Kogi West Senatorial constituency, Dino Melaye, seeking to nullify his recall.

In its ruling, the court presided by Dimgba said contrary to Melaye’s arguments that he was not granted fair hearing, the constitution does not require a special provision that mandates INEC to grant the senator an opportunity of fair hearing.

The court then ruled that INEC provides him with the recall petition, schedule of signatures attached to the petitions and a full list of persons in support of the recall process, within two weeks before an amended time table for the recall would be made.

The senator had approached the court presided by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ahead of his recall exercise earlier scheduled to begin in July.

Dino Melaye’s hope dashed as Court insists on recall process