President Donald Trump has decided to scrap a program giving work permits to people who came to

the United States illegally as children but gives Congress up to six months to find a legislative alternative.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is an Obama-era program which protects nearly 800,000 young men and women, often called “Dreamers” from deportation.

The decision, to be announced on Tuesday, will seek to placate both sides in the immigration debate at a time when the president is also grappling with North Korea’s nuclear program and Houston’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

Donald Trump to end program protecting ‘dreamers’