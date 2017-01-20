Detola Ademola TVC News corespondent UK, reports of tight security in Washington DC as the billionaire businessman prepares to be sworn in at a lavish inauguration ceremony. The event will happen at noon local time (5PM GMT) with millions watching around the world.

Trump’s 35-word swearing-in is on a 10,000 square foot specially-built platform in front of the Capitol that holds 1,600 people.

He then makes an inaugural address to the thousands watching on in Washington and millions more via their TVs.

Anti-Trump protests have been taking place in the build-up to the inauguration and will culminate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Protesters gather in their millions